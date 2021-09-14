Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the ccommissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/7/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Expense register, payroll, and two liquor licenses for Back Yard Vine & Wine.

Requisitions: Jail supplies Inc. for sheriff, Railroad Yard and Loch Sand & Construction for road and bridge.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway County Health Center, COVID stats of children, Mary Throener, stop signs, NACO, Leadership Academy

Requested additional funds for indigent children from our area. Having fulfilled the 2021 budget request, the commission will take it for consideration of the 2022 budget.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Bryan Engle discussed equipment and current county projects with the commission.

The intersection of Imperial and 200 St. was inspected after a request was received from Tenaska to widen it so their trucks can get in to make repairs to windmills. Also inspected was bridge #0099600 in Washington Township and the progress on bridge #0956002.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch training seminar with Missouri LAGERS, and all county employees. All in favor.

Mark Rush, Jackson Township road supervisor corrected mileage for CART rock.

The commission placed a call to Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Department, for a copy of their modified reopening and operating guide for the present school year. Tom Patterson of Nodaway County Health will be sent a copy for review.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/14/2021.