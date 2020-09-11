Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/3/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Invoice for recorder of deeds to iCounty Technologies, LLC for software maintenance.

Accounts Payable: Checks #76998=77048

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Delbert’s Garage for repairs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CARES Act funding – updated FAQs and guidance, MEI Maintenance receipts, email from local teacher with concerns on making teachers essential, invite to Mosaic System Leadership meeting, Merchants Bonding Company questionnaire.

A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, to discuss softmatch dollars. The county currently has $1,051,952.84 in softmatch, which does not include the bridges built this year. Also discussed the length of the Bridge #411 on rock quarry road and the potential cost to build this bridge.

A call was taken from Hartford Steam Boiler to set up an inspection time for the boiler at the courthouse.

Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, called with clarification questions regarding the essential worker declaration the commission signed on September 3, 2020.

The commission took a call from a Independence Township resident regarding a tube on Road #223 that is washing out and an issue with a wooden bridge. The commission will travel to inspect these in the near future. A call was put in to Bart Hawk regarding rock for Reconstruction Road #198.

An inspection was made of Bridge #85 which was recently built and Bridge #86, which is scheduled to be built. Also looked over Reconstruction Road #374 in Polk Township.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Larry Ecker, Lincoln Township board member, called regarding a tube on 110th Street he would like the commission to look at.

The commission and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented information on a second round of small business grants and a new option for civic organization during a webinar hosted by Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development and Lily White, Maryville Chamber director. Round two is currently open with a close date of September 15. All information can be found on the county website.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/10/2020. The motion passed.