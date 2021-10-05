Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/28/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79281-79292.

Approved: Inventory disposal forms for the assessor’s office; transfer of sick leave from one employee to another in the Sheriff’s office.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Notice of flu clinic at Administration Center, 1 pm, October 12.

The commission discussed the purchase of a skid loader trade with Bryan Engle, road and bridge supervisor. A decision was reached to purchase a skid loader this year using the trade-in of the current skid loader as the down payment and paying the remainder out of the 2022 budget. Engle will contact the representatives of the companies that provided the initial numbers to see if they will agree to these terms and will report back to the commission.

A message was left for Meg Currie, Enel Windmill Project regarding the construction impact fee. A call was also put in to Jeremy Price, who says he will follow-up. An email was also sent to Currie and Price.

The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the Commission’s session time. Present were Walker, Burns, Walk, County Commission, Bill Florea, director of operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District, Tye Parsons and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present: Maryville Public Safety’s Ron Christian, director and Lt. Mike Stolte, Northwest Regional Communications, Jessica Rickabaugh, dispatch supervisor and Stacey Rucker, assistant supervisor and trainer, Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. Not present: Ben Lipiec, Maryville City Council. The meeting was called to order at 9 am and adjourned at 9:53 am.

The commissioners, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #295003 in Polk Township, Road #868, three tubes and Road #800, both in Hughes Township, and Road #508 in Green Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioners, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #956002 in Grant Township.

The commission reviewed the minutes from today’s meeting and they have been sent out to the other four board members along with McDanel. The commission is requesting the next meeting at 9 am, November 16.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/5/2021.