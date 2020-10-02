Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens and Chris Burns, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/24/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice for J&S Cleaning Services; signed contract with Northwest Missouri Council; pro-rated liquor license for Burny’s Sports bar.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel.

Ed Walker, Road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on county projects.

The commission put a call in to Nick Jameson at Schildberg Construction regarding different townships CART Rock status. Also touched base with Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling regarding the status of some of the townships he has been working with.

Reviewed a list of items needing to be taken care of to get the Courthouse ready for the cooler season. Eric Couts, Premier Homes, reported on the ceiling issue in an office at the Courthouse. Couts gave a rough estimate on repair and was given the go ahead to proceed.

A discussion was held with Tammy Carter, human resources director, confirming that the salaried positions of the human resources director and road and bridge supervisor are no longer being on the salary schedule as off a discussion on December 5, 2019.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to set up a meeting time for Thursday.

The commission reviewed CARES Act Funds applications submitted under round two of the small business grant process and civic organizations with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, on hand to answer questions. A call was also put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for a legal opinion on the specific use of CARES funds.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Bridge #988 and #1034 in Washington Township as well as a tube on Road #972 in Washington Township.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 10/01/2020.