Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/23/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts Payable: Checks #79276-79280.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: invite to Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Program from Judge Robert Rice, email from Matt Barry, senior field rep for Congressman Sam Graves re: Bridge #0085006, MOPERM Notice re: Cyber and Information Breach Coverage for 2022, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) FY2021 4th Quarter Disaster Assistance Quarterly Report

Tammy Carter, human resources director, presented a proposal to the commission of moving Mike Trimble to the open foreman position at the road and bridge department. The commission approved the promotion.

Walk reported on an issue with a road condition that Kurby Kenny, Hughes Township trustee, had asked him to review.

The commission discussed quotes that had come in for the skid loader trade with Bryan Engle, road and bridge supervisor. Engle reported on projects the crew has been working on.

A call came in from FEMA regarding the COVID assistance program available. The county is not participating.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer, answered questions for Walk regarding the road and bridge fund.

The commission called to speak with Marla Finney, Sheriff’s department, regarding an invoice question.

Larry Temple, McBride, Lock and Associates, called to conduct the audit exit interview with the commission, Jenkins and Patton. Temple discussed two revenue funds that he felt should be included on the SEFA report. Jenkins and Patton will look into these two funds and report back to Temple on whether they are federal funds. Temple also discussed an issue with the CARES Act funds, which has already been corrected.

Rex Wallace, assessor, spoke with the commission regarding a turbine company looking to put in a new wind farm in Nodaway County. Wallace asked that the commission review the licensing agreement. Changes were made by the commission and typed up by Wallace to be shared. Wallace and Jenkins discussed a letter they had received from Travis Elliot of Ellis, Ellis Hammons and Johnson regarding the taxing of wind turbines.

Wallace requested a key for Kevin Hartman, to the county barn building, when he opens the household hazardous waste drop off site. The next open site date is Saturday, October 2. The commission agreed to give him a key for the date requested.

Burns and Walk, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #259, Road #278 both in Union Township, inspected the concrete box that was replaced with a tube on Road #499 in Polk Township and inspected and approved Road #258 in Jackson Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Carter gave an update on the Make it Maryville Campaign. The commission requested Carter get pricing on lights for the courthouse and a tree on the courthouse lawn during the holiday season.

Brian Rose, Gallagher Benefit Services senior benefits consultant, met with the commission, along with Patton, Wallace, Jenkins and Carter, to discuss 2022 renewal strategies for employee health benefits.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/30/2021.