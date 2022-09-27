Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/20/22. The motion passed.

Approved: N/A.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None printed.

Requisitions: Commissioners to Sleek Creek for parts and labor for Courthouse pipe insulation and on Courthouse dampers and thermostat with ARPA funds; road and bridge to Brian Engle for reimbursement; to Murphy Tractor for parts.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Blue Cross Blue Shield notice of creditable coverage.

A call was put in to Atchison Township Trustee Brandon Dougherty, to discuss the letter to landowners regarding brush along roadways.

The commission spoke with Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, regarding CART rock roads and with Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek, regarding the Courthouse boiler system.

The commission reviewed previously submitted applications for open Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees seats. Six seats will need to be filled with two 3-year terms, two 2-year terms and two 1-year terms. Calls were placed to Sarah E. Creason and Dr. Gerald Wilmes for a 3-year term, Shelby Letuli for a 2-year term on the board. Messages were left for Sherri Kinsella and Julia Schmitz.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #521 in Green Township, Bridge #805 in Monroe Township and Road #492 in Polk Township.

Christy Forney, emergency management director, submitted price quotes for three generator models from Central Power Systems and Services to be paid with ARPA funds. Forney also sent an email stating that she had requested updated price quotes. The commission reviewed what was submitted, but made no decision as they are opting to wait for updated pricing.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed a list of deficient bridges with Engle to determine a list of top needs for a Reconnecting Communities Grant. The commission gave Patton permission to work with Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, on the JustGrants portal. Messages were left for Jerri Dearmont and Amy Dowis at NWMO Regional Council of Governments.

Walk made a motion to adjourn