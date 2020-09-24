Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance:Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/17/2020. The motion passed..

Public Comment: None

Accounts Payable: Checks #77101-77120

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Taylor Concrete Pumping for concrete on Bridge #1020007; to Railroad Yard for supplies for Road #234; Sheriff to 911 Custom for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email NW Workforce Development Board re: NW Region Job Center certifications, vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax report

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed options for Road #223 in Independence Township that the commission asked him to look into. Also discussed where the crew has been working.

A conference call with Timothy Christensen was held introducing the county to what Granite has to offer in saving the county money and improving telecom services.

The Commission met with Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, Jessica Rickabaugh, Ron Christian and Mike Stolte, all with Maryville Public Safety, to get updates on the status of the consolidated 911 center. Sigman stated the go-live date is currently set for October 1, 2020. McDanel stated that they would have a limited open house for county and city officials and media with an open house for the public sometime next year.

The commission inspected Road #1051 in Polk Township

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed CARES Act Funds applications submitted under round two of the Small Business grant process with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer on hand to answer questions. The small business grant and civic organization grants are now closed and no longer accepting applications.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 9/24/2020.