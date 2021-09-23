Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Scott Walk, associate commissioner, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/16/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Invoices to New Beginnings Counseling Center for Fourth Circuit Leadership Grant for drug program; invoice to MTE for labor; invoice to Viebrock for sheet pile; transfer of sick leave from one employee to another.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies; coroner to Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association for training; road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2022 MOPERM liability renewal quote, soft match approval letters for Bridge #02220001 and Bridge #10200071, resignation letter from Ty Sturgeon, sheriff’s department, Public Service Commission for Empire District and fuel and equipment report for road and bridge.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reviewed documents with the commission that had been dropped off by Lynn Anderson in preparation for their teleconference with Jessica Burns.

The commission approved two new locks to be purchased and installed on the new audio-visual equipment that was installed in the Administration Center conference rooms. Walker gave updates on issues on the first level with the air conditioning.

Larry Temple of McBride, Lock and Associates, called to set up the exit interview via teleconference with the commission at 9 am, Thursday, September 23.

NW MO Regional Council of Governments brought in a letter and bid tabulation for the commission to sign for CLC Metro, LLC regarding the bid opening on a BRO bridge.

Inspections were made of Road #508 and a bridge and cement box on Road #514 in Green Township, a bridge on Road #877 in Hughes Township and a tube on Road #602 in Polk Township.

A teleconference call was conducted by Jessica Burns, MoDOT NW resident engineer, who discussed bridge inspection information given to the county. Burns discussed Bridge #0188005 that was closed December 2014 due to being hit by a truck. The county confirmed that they do not plan to replace this bridge. Burns stated that this is the third inspection cycle and will be removed from inventory. Nathan King, MoDOT will work with Engle and other road and bridge crew to get information updated on a listing of bridges on the summary she provided and entered into MoDOT’s system. A listing of structures with a superstructure or substructure rating was reviewed. Also on the call were Jennifer Jarvis and Scott Stephens.

Dates for open presentations by Stacy Katen, representative of Global Life-Family Heritage were set for October. The sheriff’s department will have two sessions at 1 and 6 pm, October 12. For other staff, a time of 1 pm, October 14. All sessions will be located in the second floor conference room at the Administration Center.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Travis Gentry, Road Builders, stopped in to deliver a quote on a skid loader as discussed with Engle and Ed Walker.

Inspections were made of bridge banks on Road #702 in Jefferson Township and a tube in Bridge #996 in Washington Township.