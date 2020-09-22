Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/15/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Accounts Payable: Checks #77075-77100

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Bluebird Network regarding road specs.

Randy Doty and Chris Wallace, Nodaway County Extension, stopped in to discuss a small business program the Extension is now offering. Doty and Wallace also undated the commission on some of the other programs they run as well as the 2021 budget.

The commission made a follow-up call to a resident of Union Township regarding Roads #213-214.

In Independence Township, Roads #233-234, 423, 185, 186 and 183 and Road #164 in Hopkins Township were inspected.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer discussed CARES Act Funds updates with the commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Presiding Commissioner Evan Emmerich, Chariton County, called with questions about brush laws.

A date was set for a Consolidated 911 update from Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager at 9:30 am, September 22.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/22/2020.