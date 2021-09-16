Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/9/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79233-79274.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: clerk annual training certificate, investment report,

sheriff’s inmate report for August 2021.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Bryan Engle, incoming supervisor, current county projects.

A sales call was taken from Dallin Stott, sales associate for Public Work 1 for Engineering Services, Management Systems and FEMA Reporting.

Jerri Dearmont, executive director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments, sent the current federal wage rates. Snyder and Associates will issue an addendum for BRO-B074(62) Bridge.

Josh McKim, director at Nodaway County Economic Development, presented, reviewed and answered questions regarding a formal proposal for use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Amy Gessert, director at Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Greg McDaniel, manager of City of Maryville, Tammy Carter, human resources director and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. McKim proposed a small business grant program, a small business loan program and a pilot promotions program. The proposal was shared with Ivan Schraeder, attorney.

The county officeholders met with the commission to discuss the current salary schedule, projected dollar amounts with proposed changes to the existing salary schedule. Discussion was held and no decision was made. In attendance: Jenkins, Carter, Patton, Randy Strong, sheriff; Lisa Nickerson, recorder and Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

After time to review the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) proposal from economic development, a discussion was held with Schraeder via phone. Schraeder advised setting up an advisory group but did not believe giving the money to another group was allowed.

Ed Walkercalled in to discuss a smashed tube on Road #781 in Hughes Township. The crew is going to attempt to straighten the tube out.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/16/2021