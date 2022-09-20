Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/8/22. The motion passed.

Approved: N/A

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #81185-81234.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Center Expense Report for July and August, 2022.

Broadband coverage: Tony Carter, Senior Director of Operations from Altice/Optimum, discussed broadband services for Nodaway County. Also present: Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, Josh McKim, director at Nodaway County Economic Development and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Following Carter’s presentation, the commission discussed Altice/Optimum versus United Fiber as potential providers of the unserved and under-served in Nodaway County. The commission agreed to give both companies a letter of support.

The August expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, met with Merlin Atkins, Pastor Kim Mitchell and Alice Keller, representatives of The Ministry Center, for a photo opportunity with presentation of funds and a tour of the facility. Also present: Kathy Rice, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

Holly Kay Cronk stopped in to invite the Commission to the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival, put together by the Make It Maryville committee. The event, to be held October 8 is a fundraiser that will be making donations to the Ecker family and the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force.

A land owner came in with concerns over a land and maintenance contract within the White Cloud Wind project. A message was left for Nick Coil. A call was put in to Blake DeLaFuente to discuss further.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, inspected Road #1045 in Grant Township and Road #508 in Green Township.

Walker made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected a tube on Road #524, a tube on Road #523 and a bridge on Road #521 all in Green Township.

Jenni Moore, Lettuce Dream, presented information of changes they have faced due to COVID. Moore made a request for assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. A tour of the facility was set for at 9 am, October 4.

The commission discussed doing letters of support to both United Fiber and Optimum as well as a monetary contribution if awarded the grant. A call was put in to Mildward for clarification on the available grants. The commission agreed to put $50,000 in the letter of support for United Fiber and $20,000 in the letter of support to Altice/Optimum. Mildward put together the letters and brought them in for signatures.

Walk discussed Road #976 with a resident of Washington Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 9/20/2022.