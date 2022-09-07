Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/30/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices for ACE, Consumer Oil, Maryville Glass & Lock, Cintas, MTE.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None printed.

Requisitions: Sheriff department from 911 Customs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Ralls County about emotional support animal policy, State Tax Commission of Missouri, Amy Dowis update on regional bridge program.

Road and bridge: Brian Engle gave department updates, CenturyLink phone lines in county right-of-ways, CenturyLink contacted for a bill received for the cut line at construction site.

Regional Council of Governments: Kim Mildward present, conference call with Darren Farnan from United Fiber discussed developing American Broadband for the area. TAP grant update on scoring of the Courthouse handicap ramp.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle looked at a tube on Road #98 in Atchison Township, looked at Road #316 half tank car in Nodaway Township, looked at tube on Rd #524 113 and Dragonfly, new bridge on Rd #521 Green Township County bridge crew is building and looked at Rd #286 tube 180th and Hawk Rd.

Kathy Rice requested permission to shut down the streets around the Administration Center for the event, Commissioner Walker approved.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/6/2022.