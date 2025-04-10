At the March 19 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting for the Nodaway County Senior Center, the board formed a committee to form a champions luncheon.

The committee members are Secretary Linda Girard, Treasurer Connie McGinness and board members Susan Hull and Sheri Christensen. The purpose of the champions luncheon is to have an annual acknowledgement of volunteers, donors and everyone who helps the senior center. The committee is tentatively looking at a fall date for the event.

The senior center was approved for $100,000 from the senior tax board. Verizon gave $5,000 for the home-delivered meals program.

The annual vote for the board members was discussed. Ads for those interested in serving were to be run for two weeks. The deadline to apply for a position is 4 pm, Monday, April 14 at the senior center. The board positions coming open are currently held by Joe Baumli, Girard, and Hull. All three have indicated their willingness to serve again.

The board has invited the insurance representative to the Wednesday, April 16 board meeting to discuss renewal options.

There were four snow days in February with the senior center only being open 15 days. The daily average for congregate or dine-in meals was 31 and the average for home-delivered was 66 meals.