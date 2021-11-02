At the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc. board meeting October 20, senior center Administrator Amie Firavich said no progress had been made on improvements.

The board had wanted to repair the masonry walls, repair the parking lot, widen the entry into the senior center parking lot from East First Street and replace the guttering.

The internal audit committee will meet the first of the year. The committee picks three months at random from the previous fiscal year, July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The months are not consecutive. The committee will review receipts, bank statements and the QuickBooks accounts.

The people hired in September to fill in for custodian Steve Cox because of his accident are still helping out. Joe Meyer works Monday and Tuesday and Lora Cox works Wednesday through Friday.

For the first quarter of the current fiscal year, July through September, the Angel Program has brought in $1,396.33 in revenue. Angel Program expenses have been $440 for congregate or dine-in meals and $9,730 for home-delivered meals. There are 25 people who utilize the Angel program for home-delivered meals and four for congregate meals.

Punch cards are available for people who prepay. Approximately 20 people utilize the cards for congregate meals per month.

Firavich is looking at new point-of-sale software that would keep track of customers and how they pay or prepay.

In September, meals were served for 21 days. Congregate meals averaged 38 per day; home-delivered averaged 75 meals per day.