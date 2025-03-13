The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate met February 19 in open and closed business.

The board went into closed session to talk about the mitigation meeting between board and insurance representatives in January on the senior center’s roof damage and repair.

Administrator Mia Nelson said Co-op clears the parking lot after snow storms and John Mundorf salts the walks.

Nelson said the seals around the small walk-in cooler and freezer will need to be replaced. She is looking into that to be proactive for the health inspections.

Discussion on needed upcoming projects were held. The parking lot needs to be sealed. Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, will be contacted. The furnace above the ceiling will require to be eventually replaced. This needs to be considered in April. Board Member Ray Courter said grants should to be studied.

Meal counts for January averaged 36 per day for congregate or dine-in and 61 per day for home-delivered meals. The senior center was open 19 days of the month.

End of 2024 financial reports for the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri accounts showed a year-to-date gain from $39,161.31 to $41,669.21 for the senior citizens senate fund and $54,655.12 to $58,155.22 for the senior center fund.

The Edward Jones investments January statement for the advisory solutions fund increased from $78,198.42 to $80,412.48 and the corporate select account decreased from $90,778.04 to $90,691.18.