The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate completed plans for a “Share the Love” day to recognize John Lager on Valentines Day, Friday, February 14.

Lager has removed the snow from the Nodaway County Senior Center parking lot and sidewalks for the past 30 years. The lunch served from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Valentines Day will feature Lager’s favorites: roast beef combination, creamed corn, another vegetable, dinner roll and cherry cobbler.

Board Treasurer Connie McGinness plans to bake two cherry pies for Lager and his family, while the board is planning to give him a plaque in recognition.

The senior center received notification from the estate of Richard Landes that the center would receive a bequest upon the estate being settled.

President Carolyn Franks and Board Member Ray Courter had planned to meet on January 13 with Chief Executive Officer Michael Stopka of Young at Heart Resources formally known as Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging in Albany. Due to weather conditions, they postponed the meeting.

Courter has reworked the budget and Franks wanted as many members as possible at the January 20 work session to review it. The Request for Proposal or RFP has not been listed on the Young at Heart Resources website or email notification given. Administrator Amie Firavich said it normally takes 30 days to complete the RFP once it was posted. She is unsure if it will remain the same, as Stopka is new to the agency.

The senior center will submit the RFPs to request funding for home-delivered meals and congregate meals served at the senior center.

The board approved removing Robert Cooper, due to his resignation, from the senior center bank accounts. The executive committee of president, secretary and treasurer will remain as signatories. The position of vice president is vacant.

Firavich received notification that Windows 7 is no longer being supported. It was approved to upgrade the administrator’s computer as long as the amount stays under $500.

Firavich said the center had cleared $2,695.68 on the Thanksgiving meal served at the senior center. The craft fair held at the beginning of December netted $330 for booth rentals and $425 from the bake sale. The Krazy Quilters’ quilt raffle netted the center $272.

The actual income, including the Angel program, for July through December 2019 was $125,437.79. Expenses for the same period was $164,335.24.

Firavich was directed to revisit the telephone, TV and internet service, currently with United Fiber, to see if a cheaper rate could be found. The center spent $1,516.31 for the six-month period reviewed during the meeting.

Meal counts in December, 2019 were lower for the congregate with 614 meals served the 20 days the senior center was open. However, the home-delivered meals were higher with 1,390 meals served.

Board Member Joe Baumli suggested getting local businesses involved with the senior center by volunteering to do the home-delivered meals once a month.

McGinness Electric, Heating and Air Conditioning, Maryville, had the necessary part to repair the west-end furnace. The company also worked on the venting in the attic. Firavich is still looking for estimates for upgrading the entire HVAC system.

The annual 990 was approved to be filed with the IRS. The 990 is the annual report of income and expenses to prove the center’s continual status as a non-profit 501.c3 designation.