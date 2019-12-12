At the November 20 meeting, the board of directors for the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc. approved updated policies and procedures in regard to the running of the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Administrator Amie Firavich presented a number of policies and procedures which were revised during the board work sessions. These are Eligibility For Receiving Meals, Cash Policy, Meal Assessment Form, Office Space Lease, Contract For Use Of Nodaway County Senior Center, Contract For Use Of Senior Center Outside Sign, In-kind Form, In-kind Contributions, Procurement Procedure, Gift Acceptance Policy, Gift Acknowledgement Letter, Gift Acceptance Form, Program Participants Grievance Procedure, and Policy/Procedure for Grievance or Complaint.

Travis Kline and Jill Brown, from Career Service at Northwest Missouri State University, discussed student intern opportunities for developing a marketing strategy.

The senior center needs a media presence including a website. Kline and Brown would facilitate the board and Firavich working with academic departments in grant writing.

The board will develop a job description and forward to Kline. In it will be goals, but not targeted tasks, leaving the specific tasks for the intern to develop. The center will need to have a supervisor for the intern and the faculty member would need to know who that person is. There was discussion regarding payment or stipend for internships.

The board president, Bob Cooper, reported he has not received a response from Michael Stopka from the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging in Albany. The board needs to continue current work sessions.

Firavich reported Bank Midwest will begin charging for the safe deposit box in the amount of $25 per year. She checked with other banks, Nodaway Valley is the cheapest at $20. The board moved to change the safe deposit box to Nodaway Valley Bank.

Nine veterans took advantage of the free meal on Veterans Day.

Discussion was held on how to thank John Lager for donating 30 years of snow removal for the center. Starting this winter, Coop will remove snow and Maryville Outdoor will salt the parking lot free of charge. Joe Meyer will take care of sidewalks for a fee. Rod Couts procured 10 bags of salt for the sidewalks.