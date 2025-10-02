The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate board met September 17 to handle the following Nodaway County Senior Center business.

In August ,the meal count averaged 31 congregate or dine-in meals during the 21 days it was open. The home-delivered meals averaged 64 meals per day.

The board has decided to start the internal audits after the first of the year.

Janette Padgitt has nominated the senior center for an Edward Jones grant which could be up to $5,000. Padgitt and the senior center are now waiting to hear if it will be awarded.

The board voted to not participate in the Downtown Trick or Treat event this year. Due to uncertainties with the weather, it was decided not to make the effort and dedicate the resources for participating.