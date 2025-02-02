Scott Koelliker, RN, MSA, who has served as interim president of Mosaic Medical Center — Maryville (MMC – M) since October, has been officially appointed president of MMC – M.

Koelliker has been a stable influence at MMC – M and a strong recruiter of top talent, further enhancing Mosaic’s ability to provide the best and safest care to Maryville and the surrounding communities. He will continue his focus on medical center daily operations, stabilizing financial performance, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating the caregiver and patient experience.

“Since the moment I started working in Maryville, I was honored to be chosen to work and serve alongside our caregivers,” said Koelliker. “I’m excited to continue my efforts in the president role and look forward to the bright future ahead.”