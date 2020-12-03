Scharlene Drummond, 92, Maryville, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville, where she had been a resident for four years.

She was born October 23, 1928, in Shambaugh, IA, to Chalmers and Zoolene Macrander Kelley. She was a 1946 graduate of Westboro High School, Westboro.

On January 10, 1947, she married Robert P. Drummond in Maryville. He preceded her in death February 2, 2012.

Private graveside services were held Wednesday, December 2 at High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Tarkio or Parkdale Manor.

