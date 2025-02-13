The Senate Bill 40 Board held the quarterly meeting January 14 to start 2025 with open and closed sessions.

The board finished 2024 with a carryover of $59,984.90. Treasurer Jeanette Schieber is interested in finding someone to serve on the board who she can train to become the next treasurer. The board started with 10 clients and now has 25 clients. The goal of the board is to have at least $20,000 in the carryover at the end of each year.

In April of 2025, the following board members will be eligible for reassignment to SB40 board positions: Rose Buholt, Rita Wallinga and Cathy Law. All three expressed their willingness to continue another term.

The 2025 meeting dates were set to begin at 6 pm, Tuesdays, April 8, July 8 and October 14 at NOCOMO Industries unless changed.

NOCOMO Manager Jason Auffert presented an update regarding NOCOMO. Business is going well along with recycling. NOCOMO currently has 28 employees with the possibility of two additional employees. There are currently three staff members. Auffert may be looking to hire additional staff. Cardboard is currently bringing $100 per ton.

In closed session, the board discussed applications for SB40 funds.

Returning to open session, the board approved the following:

• Mileage stipends for client treatment: Houston, TX, $1,000; Kansas City, $125; St. Joseph, $60; Omaha, NE, $125; St. Louis, $400; Columbia, $275; and Englewood, CO, $740.

• Administrative line item in budget $120 supplies to include, but not limited to, printer paper, printer ink, envelopes, stamps and other necessary supplies to conduct business.

• Client C: $400 per month stipend reimbursement for medical and sanitary supplies for a total of $4,800 per year.