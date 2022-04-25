At the April 12 SB 40 Board meeting, the board decided to change the meeting start time to 6 pm for the remaining two quarterly meetings on July 12 and October 11.

The January 11 minutes were amended to show the board had approved the 2022 budget. This approval needs to be put in each year’s January minutes. The treasurer’s report showed $71,984.73 as the balance of funds available.

In the closed session, applications were discussed.

Referring to the clients by letters, the G(3) application was amended to include $125 per Kansas City doctor trips for a total of up to $4,500 for the remainder of the 2022 year.

A Lenovo IdeaPad and wireless mouse at $500 was approved for Client I.

Both expenses are not covered by any other means.

Discussion was held on the SB40 application needing to include an e-mail address and phone number for the applicant