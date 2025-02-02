By MaryFran Stransky
In her 2010 book Cooking Around the Country with Kids, Amy Houts introduced a simple and flavorful Southwest-inspired shrimp and pasta recipe. She shared this recipe in our County Cooks section of the NNL. Over the years, this dish has earned its place as a go-to favorite for its ease and versatility. While any pasta works well, my family prefers macaroni and angel hair for their texture and quick preparation.
Have you tried a recipe from the NNL that became a family staple? We’d love to hear your story and share it with our readers!
Shrimp and Pasta Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 (8 oz.) package pasta (wide noodles, linguine, or angel hair work well)
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp lemon pepper seasoning
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add garlic, shrimp, and lemon pepper seasoning. Sauté for a few minutes until the shrimp turns pink and is cooked through.
- Add the cooked pasta and Parmesan cheese to the skillet. Toss until well combined.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
This quick, crowd-pleasing dish will make a perfect addition to your dinner rotation.
Facebook Comments