By MaryFran Stransky

In her 2010 book Cooking Around the Country with Kids, Amy Houts introduced a simple and flavorful Southwest-inspired shrimp and pasta recipe. She shared this recipe in our County Cooks section of the NNL. Over the years, this dish has earned its place as a go-to favorite for its ease and versatility. While any pasta works well, my family prefers macaroni and angel hair for their texture and quick preparation.

Have you tried a recipe from the NNL that became a family staple? We’d love to hear your story and share it with our readers!

Shrimp and Pasta Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (8 oz.) package pasta (wide noodles, linguine, or angel hair work well)

4 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp lemon pepper seasoning

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, shrimp, and lemon pepper seasoning. Sauté for a few minutes until the shrimp turns pink and is cooked through. Add the cooked pasta and Parmesan cheese to the skillet. Toss until well combined. Serve immediately and enjoy!

This quick, crowd-pleasing dish will make a perfect addition to your dinner rotation.