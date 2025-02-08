By MaryFran Stransky, NNL Social Media

In the November 27, 2019, edition of the Nodaway News Leader, an article titled “Christmas Cooking with Love – Pat Spire makes the ultimate Christmas cookies” was published.

In this feature, Pat shared two of her favorite holiday cookie recipes: Ginger Christmas Cookies and Sugar Cookies. She mentioned that both recipes came from an old Better Homes and Gardens Cookie Book and that she had been baking them for years. Her top baking tip for achieving delicious cookies? Use high-quality shortening and vanilla.

While the ginger cookies have a distinct holiday flavor, the sugar cookie recipe is perfect for year-round baking and can be decorated for any occasion. This versatility has worked well for my daughter, Megan, who has made decorating sugar cookies an all-season hobby.

Although Pat suggested using canned frosting, Megan opts for Royal Icing, which is ideal for outlining and flooding cookies with intricate designs.

Pat Spire’s Sugar Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

2/3 cup shortening

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

4 teaspoons milk

2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Cream together shortening, sugar, and vanilla. Add the egg and beat until light and fluffy. Stir in the milk. In a separate bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, then blend them into the creamed mixture. Chill the dough, then roll it out on a floured surface and cut into desired shapes. Bake at 375°F for 5 to 6 minutes, depending on the thickness of the cookies.

Royal Icing Recipe

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar (1 pound)

5 large egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Food coloring (before water)

Water, as needed

Directions:

In a large glass, metal, or ceramic bowl, beat the egg whites with an electric mixer on high speed until foamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar extract, and cream of tartar, continuing to beat until thickened. Use to pipe or decorate cookies as desired.