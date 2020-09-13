Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces seven individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 677 confirmed cases

 119 active cases

 551 released from isolation

 19 total hospitalizations

 7 current hospitalizations

 7 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 females between 10-19 years of age

 2 females between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

 1 female between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.