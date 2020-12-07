Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
1847 confirmed cases; 269 probable cases
245 active cases
1857 released from isolation
121 total hospitalizations
12 current hospitalizations
14 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 male between 0-9 years of age
1 male between 10-19 years of age
1 female between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 30-39 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 40-49 years of age
1 female between 60-69 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Facebook Comments