Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1898 confirmed cases; 284 probable cases

 125 active cases

 2040 released from isolation

 133 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 17 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.