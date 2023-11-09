Sarah Elizabeth Clark, 72, Omaha, NE, died Tuesday, October 31, 2023. at her home.

She was born on October 10, 1951, in Glenridge, NJ, to Rollo and Alyce Clark. She grew up in Metuchen, NJ, Cedar Rapids, IA and West Webster, NY. She graduated from RL Thomas High School in Webster, and from Albion College in Michigan in 1973.

Ms. Clark worked as a legal assistant in Washington, DC before attending McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, CA. She passed the bar in California and Texas. She worked at Jackson Walker Law Firm in Dallas, TX before moving to the Midwest to be nearer family.

She worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City before retiring to work as an independent legal contractor. She then moved to Maryville, where she lived for several years before moving temporarily to Clarinda, IA and finally to Omaha.

She was active in the DAR and PEO.

There will be a graveside service at 11 am, Saturday, November 11 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, KS.

Memorials may be made in Ms. Clark’s memory in care of Koreen Dow, Waubonsie Mental Health Center, 216 W. Division St., Clarinda, IA 51632.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.