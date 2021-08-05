Sara Ann Wilson, 89, Maryville, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born April 13, 1932, in Melbourne, to Eldon and Dorothy Greenall Peery. She was a graduate of Gilman High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On March 3, 1951, she married Charles L. Wilson in Savannah. He preceded her in death May 25, 2008.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 3 at Miriam Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, Bridgeton.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.