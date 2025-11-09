Sandra Kay Marlow, 72, died Monday, November 3, 2025, at Village Care Center in Maryville.

She was born Friday, January 9, 1953, to Walter Emil Schumann and Hildred Eloise Schumann in Duluth, MN. She was a graduate of Stanberry High School, class of 1971. She earned a BS education in 1974 and a master’s in education in 1975.

Mrs. Marlow dedicated 31 years of her life to teaching both second and third grades at Stanberry Elementary, Stanberry.

She was an active member of the Missouri State Teachers Association, MSTA, and the Public School Retirement System, PSRaS.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, Saturday, November 8 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at a later date, located at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

