Samuel “Sam” Reith Vanfossan, 83, Barnard, died Thursday, July 10, 2025, at his home.

He was born December 27, 1941, to Samuel J. and Marjorie Reith Vanfossan in Barnard. He was a 1959 graduate of South Nodaway High School.

On December 10, 1960, he married Joan D. Kelly in Barnard.

Mr. Vanfossan worked in computer operations for Mobil Oil in Kansas City. He retired in 1996 and returned to the Barnard area.

He was a member of the Barnard Christian Church.

Mr. Vanfossan’s body has been cremated. The family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, July 22 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville to visit and share memories.

Memorials may be made to the SN Forever Longhorn Scholarship, 126 McKenzie, Barnard, MO 64423.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.