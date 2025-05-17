Samuel Lee Smith, 54, Burlington Jct, died Thursday, May 8, 2025, at his home.

He was born July 12, 1970, to Sam and Rosetta Curran Smith in San Bernardino, CA.

Mr. Smith worked as manager of APS Hog Barn. He enjoyed many things including making jewelry from coins, stained glass, restoration of furniture and appliances.

Mr. Smith’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, May 24 at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Refreshments and visiting will follow at the park.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.