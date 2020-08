Sam Johnston, 61, Maryville, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 3, 1959, in Centerville, to Joseph and Mary Tate Johnston.

Mr. Johnston’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. There will be no visitation or services held. Burial will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.