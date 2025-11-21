Bell ringers are needed for the Salvation red kettle drive which will provide funds for Nodaway County, said Cathy Rybolt, special projects coordinator for Community Services, Inc. and Salvation Army representative.

It is proven more money is raised when there are people present ringing the bells. Bring the children, friends, groups or just yourself to ring. All money raised in the kettles stays right here in Nodaway County. Please consider signing up for an hour or more, if you choose. Bellringers have started at Walmart and will begin at Hy-Vee, Saturday, November 22. The bells will continue to ring until just before closing at both stores on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24.

To sign up, go to signupgenius.com/go/ 9040C4BAFA628ABF58-60049033- nodaway. Also, Rybolt may be contacted at Community Services, 1212 B South Main Street, Maryville, phone number 660.582.3113 or by email crybolt@csinwmo.org. Community Services is open 7:30 am to 5 pm, Monday through Thursday.