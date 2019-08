Sally Irene Christian Pardue, 74, Scottsbluff, NE, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Services were held August 1 at the First Christian Church, Scottsbluff, with Pastor Nona Hodder officiating.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 3 at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Memorials may be made to Festival of Hope, PO Box 377, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Online condolences may be left at dugankramer.com or pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.