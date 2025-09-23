By Kay Wilson

The little white country church called Salem, located on the west side of US Highway 71, north of Pumpkin Center or about 10 miles south of Maryville is planning a celebration Sunday, October 5.

Today’s Salem Church has a sign above the front door that denotes the church’s first days to be in 1874. Today a congregation of 25-30 people from the neighborhood and those who have moved away but come back to worship every Sunday at 10 am are hosting the program.

The year painted above the door is the birth of that church building. The congregation began meeting six years prior, 1868, in a school house that was located where the present church building now stands.

In the spring of 1868 a few families started gathering for worship. Brothers Trap and Cobb preached at Salem from time to time till the year 1872 when the old school was moved one half mile south to the southeast corner of the Pumpkin Center Route A intersection. Today a commuter lot is there.

In the winter of 1872 and 1873 the congregation employed “Elder” Hall, better known as “Deacon” Hall, to preach one-fourth of the time. After he had commenced preaching at Salem, he suggested they organize, which they agreed to, and on the 16th day of February 1873 the organization was perfected and afterwards was known as Salem. The group selected TC Ellis and JM Cliser, elders; Samuel Jenkins. and JT Karr, deacons; and CW Bradley, clerk.

In the spring of 1874, the Salem leaders hired Elder LD Cook to preach one-fourth of the time. It soon became apparent to the members that the old school house was too small, and Cook told them at the close of one of his services that at the next visit his text would be “a meeting house,” and he would continue to speak about the congregation needing to “build a house.’

It wasn’t long before the members started a “subscription paper” that individuals signed pledges, enough to secure the construction of a church. Before frost came that fall, the church was completed. The church was built for $1,500 total.

Memories of Salem Church from 1930s to present

The Salem Church had a superintendent and Sunday School teachers, a church secretary and treasurer. They, along with other key members, took on the task of keeping the church and adjacent cemetery mowed, and the church building clean and kept structurally safe and painted. During the winter months, they kept the oil stove lit for heat on those cold Sunday mornings.

When the church members celebrated the 130th anniversary in 2004, one old-timer, Dick Collins, who had attended Salem and said he remembered when Highway 71 was dirt, so the horse and buggy brought families to Salem.

The present day congregation invites all who have a past or current connection to the church to their 151st anniversary of Salem Church, starting at 1 pm with a message, Sunday, October 5, and a reception to follow.

Editor’s note: This is my home church and where I was baptized as a member in 1966. Each Sunday, I would walk across the two-lane 71 highway to hear the gospel and sing the old-time hymns. These are great memories of mine.