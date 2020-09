Ruth Marie Allen, 78, Grant City, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born October 4, 1941, in Leon, IA, to Charles Ivan and Eva Marie Cole Kobbe. She was a lifelong resident of Grant City, graduating from Grant City High School in 1959.

On October 11, 1961, she married Bobbie Dean Allen at the Grant City United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Grant City Cemetery, c/o Rebecca Summers, 30644 170th Road, Grant City, MO 64456.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.