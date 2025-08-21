The Rustic Revival boutique located at 114 East Second Street in Maryville held a ribbon cutting August 8. The boutique offers western style clothing and accessories, and is open Thursday and Friday from 2 to 6 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. There is also an online store located at rrboutiqueee.com, which was started last year.

Owner Kenna Coulter holds the scissors next to her sister, Brea Coulter, while her mother, Carrie Williams Coulter and father, Tom Coulter hold the ribbon. They were joined by Chamber Ambassadors and city representatives.