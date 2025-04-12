Russell Arthur Freemyer, 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 with his children at his side.

Russell was born September 1, 1928 to A.B. and Gladys Dorothy (Crowe) Freemyer at Frost, MN during Bluegrass Harvest. He grew up in Southwest Iowa and Northwest Missouri.

He accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized at the Siam Iowa Church of Christ as a young man. He was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church for many years and then the Ravenwood Christian Church for the rest of his life.

Russell was a veteran. He served two years in the Army in Korea as a heavy equipment operator during the Korean War. (1951-1953).

On November 22, 1950, Russell married Loraine Roush in Shambaugh, Iowa. They were married for 63 years.

He was a farmer and took pride in caring for his livestock, whether it be cows, pigs that topped the market every time he sent a load and lastly being a true shepherd to his sheep and goats. Russell also did some custom farming before working for Federal Mogul for 19 years and was the first person employed when the company started.

They were parents of two daughters, Russalene Koch, Stanberry, MO; Melleen Baldwin, Albany, MO; and a son, Jared (Kim) Freemyer, Ravenwood, MO. Mr. Freemyer leaves behind quite a legacy of 9 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; brother- and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, Missouri

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Ravenwood Christian Church. The burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Christian Church, 207 East Elm Street, Ravenwood, Missouri 64479.