The spirit of Russell Euler, 73, of Maryville, was ushered into Heaven on December 8, 2023, in Maryville, Missouri.

Russ was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 18, 1950, to Banie and Dorris Strong Euler.

On August 23, 1974, Russ was united in marriage to Pamala DeWar at Copeland Baptist Church in St. Joseph.

Russ was a professor of mathematics at numerous universities, most recently Northwest Missouri State University for 36 years. He contributed to several mathematical journals and publications. He could also be found tutoring local high school students.

Russ was preceded in death by his mother, Dorris Groshong, stepfather, Marion Groshong, and sister, Sandy Euler.

Survivors included: his wife, Pam; three daughters; Karamaneh (James) Downing, Burlington Jct.; Karissa (Ky) Hill, Maryville; Serena (Miles) Mitchell, Kansas City; sister, Linda Duncan, St. Joseph; brother, Steven Groshong, Stewartsville; grandchildren, Journee, Lula, Truley, Joseph, Galyn, Whitaker, Watson, Miley, and Myra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 11 am, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Interment followed in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or Samaritan’s Purse.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.

andrewshannfuneralhome.com