Russel Joseph Earl, 58, Barnard, died Monday, September 8, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born June 13, 1967, in Springfield, IL, to Russel Henry and Elizabeth Louise O’Connor Earl. He graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield.

Mr. Earl served in the United State Marine Corps. He did concrete work with Curt Schafer Construction, Barnard.

He attended the Wilcox United Methodist Church. He was a leader of Boy Scout Troop 68, Graham, and was an honorary member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

Mr. Earl’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 11 am, Saturday September 13 at the Bram Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the Bram Funeral Home, from 5-7 pm, Friday, September 12.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.