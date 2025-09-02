MoDOT has contracted Above & Below Contracting, LLC, Imperial, for a resurfacing project that will lengthen the lifespan of roadways in three counties. The project is scheduled to begin Thursday, September 4.

The contractor’s tentative schedule is as follows:

• September 4, Nodaway County Route JJ.

• September. 6, Nodaway County Route NN.

• September 13, Nodaway County Route AB.

• September 16, Nodaway County Route WW.

• September 22, Nodaway County Route AH.

• September 29, Nodaway/Andrew counties Route N.

• October 3, Nodaway/Andrew counties Route Y.

• October 10, Holt County Route C.

During resurfacing, each route may be closed in up to 2-mile sections. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route during the closures.

All routes are anticipated to be complete by mid-October 2025.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled. Project schedule updates will be provided on the Traveler Information Map, traveler.modot.org/map/ and on the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri press release sent out each Friday afternoon.