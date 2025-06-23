Ruby V. Goff, 88, died Monday, June 16, 2025, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born July 3, 1936 to Chester and Opal Thomas King. She grew up in Worth County and graduated from Worth County RI School in 1954.

On February 20, 1955, she married Kenneth “Kenny” Goff in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Goff’s body has been cremated and there will be no services at this time. A private burial will be in the Honey Grove Cemetery north of Grant City at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City.