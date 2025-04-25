A scrub seal project in Buchanan, DeKalb and Nodaway Counties will lengthen the lifespan of four roadways in those counties. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted Vance Brothers, Inc. to complete the work that is scheduled to begin Monday, May 5, following the tentative schedule below:

May 5-8: U.S. Route 136 in Nodaway County between Route F and Missouri Route 46 Traffic Impacts: Crews will narrow the roadway to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the area. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

May 6-11: Route 36 in Buchanan County from Route AC to Interstate 229. Traffic Impacts: Crews will narrow the roadway to one lane. Work will be completed overnight

May 9-12: eastbound U.S. Route 36 in DeKalb County between Maple Road and Northeast O’Connell Road. Traffic Impacts: Crews will narrow the roadway to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the area. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

May 12-15: westbound Route 36 in DeKalb County between Route C and Route M. Traffic Impacts: Crews will narrow the roadway to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the area. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

May 19-29: Route 169 (Loop 29) in Buchanan County from I-29 to Route FF. Traffic Impacts: Crews will narrow the roadway to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the area. Work will be completed overnight.



Project schedule updates will be provided on the Traveler Information Map (http://traveler.modot.org/ map/) and on the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri press release sent out each Friday afternoon. The press release can be viewed by signing up for eUpdates at https://www6.modot.mo.gov/ eMoDOTWeb/jsp/signon/signon. jsp.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

