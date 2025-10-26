The third annual Maryville Rotary Pickleball vs Polio tourney October 18 at the Maryville High School FEMA gym saw 14 teams play pickleball. Top: The second place of A flight was the Brian and Al Team of Al Macali and Brian Skidmore and the In a Pickle Team of Kyler Skidmore and Scott Deering won first. Above: Second place in the B flight was The Missing Link Team of Megan and Chance Hermelink and the Dill Pickle Team of Peter Kempf and Kenzie Coons won first place. The morning proceeds including locally the sponsors of Mosaic, JR Kurz with Edward Jones and Nodaway County Services along with Rotary sponsored matched raised $8,600 will go towards the effort to eliminate polio.