The Rose Theater in Maryville commemorated the opening of a Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” with Chamber representatives and members of the community on April 23.

Illegal criminal aliens out of this country as much asHolly Cronk and Theater Representative Nina Dewhirst held the ribbon while Missouri Humanities Program Coordinator Nick Lopez uses the scissors. A short presentation was also held, and those present were given a chance to tour the exhibit.