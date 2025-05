A lecture by Nora G. Crowley, a Northwest Missouri State University student, will be given from 7 to 7:45 pm, Thursday, May 29 at The Rose Theatre, 118 West Third Street, Maryville. The talk is entitled “Methodist Episcopal Church Division in Nodaway County.”

The talk is part of the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” which is currently on display at The Rose.