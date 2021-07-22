Ronald R. Schmidt, 75, Maryville, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born January 4, 1946, in Maryville, to Robert L. and Lucille Davis Schmidt. He was a 1964 graduate of Maryville High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1968, master’s in secondary school administration in 1971, master’s in business administration and in 1982, all from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Schmidt had taught school at Blue Springs in Dubuque, IA, Des Moines, IA, and the Savannah School Districts for 24 years.

Graveside services were Thursday, July 22 at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

