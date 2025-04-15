Ronald Dean Sheridan, 85, Maryville, died Saturday, April 5, 2025, at his home.

He was born July 16, 1939, in Quitman, to James E. and Catharine Holt Sheridan. He attended Shell Grove Country School and Quitman School, graduating in 1957.

After graduation, Mr. Sheridan joined the United States Army. He served for 20 years in military intelligence, including time in Vietnam and many tours overseas including in Germany, Okinawa, and Japan. He later served for 12 years in the Federal Civil Service.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 100 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 442, both of Maryville, as well as the United Methodist Church in Quitman.

Visitation will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 12 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, followed by funeral services at 2 pm. Military Rites will follow the services on the grounds of the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Wounded Warriors Project support.woundedwarriorproject. org; Tunnel to Towers Foundation t2t.org; Alzheimer’s Foundation alzfdn.org; or Three Oaks Hospice threeoakshospice.com.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.