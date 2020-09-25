Roland “Rollie” Barman, 86, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

He was born September 25, 1933, in Maryville to George and Marie Farnan Barmann. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School, Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University, all of Maryville.

On January 19, 1960, he married Mary Kay Martindale at St. Clare Catholic Church, Clarinda, IA.

Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, September 22 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be left at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Gregory Catholic School.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.